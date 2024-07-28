Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,684. The company has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
