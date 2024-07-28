Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,684. The company has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.