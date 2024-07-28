Sovryn Hits 1-Day Volume of $64,338.23 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $64,338.23 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,047,326.54444658 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.57570945 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $120,224.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

