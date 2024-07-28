SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
SDY stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
