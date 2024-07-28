Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.44

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.44 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 658,447 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,937.92). Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

