Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,319,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.63% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $277,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 1,650,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

