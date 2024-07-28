SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

