SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,359. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment ( NASDAQ:SRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

