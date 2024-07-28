SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

