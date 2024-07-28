Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.75.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.