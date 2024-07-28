Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.75.
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stabilis Solutions
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.