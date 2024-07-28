Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 89.3% in July

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $18.28 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.
About Stanley Electric
