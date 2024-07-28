Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $96.54 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Status has a market cap of $96.54 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02481142 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,022,506.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

