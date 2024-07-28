Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,827 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

