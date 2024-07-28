Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $15,329,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $274,052,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 142,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,151. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

