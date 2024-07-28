Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,757,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,112. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

