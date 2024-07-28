Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 154,977 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 2,126,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

