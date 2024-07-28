Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $543.62.

Shares of LII opened at $572.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.73. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $583.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

