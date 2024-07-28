StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.0 %
CVV opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.