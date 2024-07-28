StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.0 %

CVV opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

