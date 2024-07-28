StockNews.com Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.