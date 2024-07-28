STP (STPT) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $90.70 million and $6.56 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,015.89 or 1.00042279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00073052 BTC.

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0459528 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,978,947.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

