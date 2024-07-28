Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strauss Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $17.60 during trading hours on Friday. Strauss Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

