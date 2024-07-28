Substratum Market Cap Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023888 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

