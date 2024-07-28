Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$6.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.11. Südzucker has a 12-month low of C$6.37 and a 12-month high of C$7.85.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. Südzucker’s payout ratio is currently -714.89%.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

