Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 79,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $629.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.61 million. Research analysts expect that Sumco will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

