Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$8.04 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.