Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$8.04 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.
In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
