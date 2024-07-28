Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %
Swire Pacific stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
