Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Swire Pacific stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

