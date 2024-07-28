Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $81.94 million and $1.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,181.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.79 or 0.00604279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00066338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 791,612,393 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

