Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in July

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Price Performance
TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
