Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tanger by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 547,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

