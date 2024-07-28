TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 42,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Shares of TC Biopharm are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

