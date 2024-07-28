TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 42,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Shares of TC Biopharm are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

