TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in TC Energy by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 278,886 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

