TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance

Shares of TCTM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

