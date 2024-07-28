TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance
Shares of TCTM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
