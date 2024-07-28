TD Cowen Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

