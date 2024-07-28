TD Securities Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

TSE CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

