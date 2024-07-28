TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 74.3% in July

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TTDKY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. TDK has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). TDK had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TDK will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.