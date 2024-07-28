TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. 1,185,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

