Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Teleflex by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.30. The stock had a trading volume of 500,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

