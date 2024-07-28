Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FND. TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

