Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $219.80. 94,604,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

