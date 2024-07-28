Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.30.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

