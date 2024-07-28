Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.86. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.