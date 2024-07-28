Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.3% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4 %

TPL stock traded up $11.29 on Friday, reaching $818.85. 56,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $721.75 and a 200-day moving average of $605.45. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $834.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

