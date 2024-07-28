TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $29.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $23.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.