Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,324,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 3,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

