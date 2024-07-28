Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tharimmune Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR opened at $3.24 on Friday. Tharimmune has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

