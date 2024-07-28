The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in July

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Down 4.3 %

KAEPY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 23,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

