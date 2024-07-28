Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.14. 2,715,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,231. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $614.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.01 and a 200 day moving average of $565.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.