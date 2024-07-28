Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.