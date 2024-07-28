Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thinkific Labs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.