Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.46 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

