Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.73 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

