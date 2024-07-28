Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

